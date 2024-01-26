ALTON – The Elephant’s Graveyard production concludes the Actor’s Studio Series at Alton Little Theater this weekend – Jan. 26, 27 and 28. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, then continue at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, and conclude with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

The Elephant’s Graveyard was originally by George Brant and is set in the small town of Erwin, Tenn., during September of 1916. It tells the true tale of a tragic collision between a struggling circus and the townspeople, resulting in the only known lynching of an elephant. The play combines historical facts and legend, exploring the deep-seated American craving for spectacle, violence and revenge.

Lee Cox, executive director of ALT, said she loves the Studio Series and seeing the acting talent throughout the area. Fans should love the cast of The Elephant’s Graveyard, she said. One of the cast members is Riverbender.com’s own Our Daily Show! Host CJ Nasello, who plays a steam shovel operator. Nasello is excited about the production and encourages residents to come out and see his acting debut at ALT.

Cox said it is wonderful to see how actors who come out for the first time grow into their characters after they put on the costume and ultimately, even if shy, they become outgoing on stage in their character portrayals.

The Studio Series has raised several dollars for area charities and The Elephant’s Graveyard benefits The Treehouse Wildlife Center, again showing ALT's overall commitment to the well-being of the Alton region.

Cox said The Elephant Graveyard’s cast with ALT is wonderful and ranges from characters from 20 to nearly 60 years of age.

“It is a picture of a smaller circus and what life in the circus is like and how sometimes when people get excited or incited by somebody, they go along with the flow and don’t stop something tragic from happening.”

Call (618) 462-3205 or visit www.altonlittletheater.org or purchase tickets at the door at the theater at 2450 Henry Street in Alton.

The Best Of The Best Country Love

The Best Of The Best Country Love is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. A dozen artists will perform their favorite country love songs of all time as a special Valentine’s treat from ALT and ALT’s volunteers will have some treats to just show their love to the fans.

The Four Poster

Coming up after The Best of the Best Country Love at ALT is The Four Poster on the evenings of Feb. 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2024, and matinees on Feb. 18 and 25, 2024.

This romantic comedy will be directed by Kevin Frakes and is a touching play that focuses on the trials and tribulations, laughter, sorrows and hopes of a couple over 35 years of marriage. The show bears witness to the magnificence of marriage.

