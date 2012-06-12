The 13th Best Performance Awards held June 10th at the William D. Pursur Center in Chesterfield was a very lucky evening for the performers and production crew of THE SPITFIRE GRILL. The production received a total of nine nominations and five awards and performed a rousing musical number, "Come Alive Again" as part of the celebration of Musical Theater Talent in the greater St. Louis area. Twenty-five Community Theaters in the Metro-St. Louis area competed in in twenty categories. ALT received a record total of 13 nominations for three Musical Productions mounted May - December 2011, with THE SPITFIRE GRILL clearly being an audience and critic's favorite. Diana Enloe received recognition for Set Design and for Lighting Design, along with Jeff Pruett and Jane Hill; Allison Neace and Michael Frazier were also honored for Best Musical Direction of the Production filled with uplifting tunes and soulful ballads. Debbie Maneke won the Best Featured Actress Category and gave a speech of tribute to her fellow cast members and Director Enloe for having the courage to take on the little known show and "make it soar!". The highlight of the evening came when THE SPITFIRE GRILL took home the top honor as "Best Small Ensemble Musical". Diana Enloe called her cast to the stage and thanked the Arts for Life Board for giving Musical Theater" a voice and a showcase" in the Arts Community and she acknowledged the many people "who really listened to her vision and took a beautiful journey with her". Enloe told the audience that THE SPITFIRE GRILL was a story about "hope and redemption and something the world needs a whole lot of right now" and audience applause echoed this sentiment. Enloe has been a frequent nominee and winner for direction, design, lighting, and costumes and is currently a Director Emeritus for ALT and will be taking on the classic drama, THE GLASS MENAGERIE in the upcoming 79th Season.

The Theater will produce three musicals, THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, BYE BYE BIRDIE and CLUE: THE MUSICAL for consideration in next year's judging competition. More information about all of ALT's production s and community involvement can be found on the ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org

(pictured from left to right: Diana Enloe, Michael Cox, Anne Frakes, John Kuehn, Debbie Maneke, Michael Frazier, Mary Kate Malone-Nolte, Allison Neace, Jeff Pruett and Pam Geppert

