ALT Presents Moonlight and Magnolias

"Tomorrow is another day"..... but tomorrow may be too late to get tickets for the hilarious fun when Alton Little Theater presents MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS January 23rd through February 2nd. Call 618-462-6562 TODAY or go on-line: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/

You'll love the story behind the making of 'Gone With The Wind' and the antics of legendary Hollywood Producer, David O. Selznick, who does any and everything to produce Margaret's Mitchell's epic novel of the Old South. You'll never see Scarlett O'Hara the same way again!