ALT Presents Hallelujah Girls May 1-11 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cast members of THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS embrace the notion that it is NEVER too late to become the person you were meant to be; co-directors Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes want to inspire audiences to love TRULY, dream BIG and have GRAND Adventures! Actors featured are: Carol Hodson, Debbie Maneke and Anne Frakes. Article continues after sponsor message Second Photo: Citizens of Eden Falls, Georgia Third Photo: Co-directors and Headliners, Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes Alton Little Theater presents HALLELUJAH GIRLS, May 1st thru the 11th at the Showplace. Reservations can be made at 618-462-6562 or tickets can be purchased online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. ### More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip