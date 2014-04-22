ALT Presents Hallelujah Girls May 1-11
Cast members of THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS embrace the notion that it is NEVER too late to become the person you were meant to be; co-directors Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes want to inspire audiences to love TRULY, dream BIG and have GRAND Adventures!
Actors featured are: Carol Hodson, Debbie Maneke and Anne Frakes.
Second Photo: Citizens of Eden Falls, Georgia
Third Photo: Co-directors and Headliners, Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes
Alton Little Theater presents HALLELUJAH GIRLS, May 1st thru the 11th at the Showplace. Reservations can be made at 618-462-6562 or tickets can be purchased online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/.
