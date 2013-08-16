Alton Little Theater presents the Award-Winning "Musical Within a Comedy", THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE, at the Showplace September 12th-15th and September 19th through 22nd, reflecting the 80th Season's new format of eight performances Thursday - Sunday over two weekends. Evening Performances are at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinees are at 2pm and the Dorothy Colonius foyer, Wine Bar, and Box Office open one hour before scheduled performances. Reservations are taken at 618-462-6562 and advance tickets are available on-line at: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/

This most charming musical swept Broadway awards in 2006, taking home the Tony Award for Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design, and Best Costume Design AND the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. ALT audiences will now have the opportunity to enjoy this fresh take on a show described as a "bona fide escapist musical" under the direction of Diana Enloe, with Musical direction by Michael Frazier and Choreography by Rachel Brady.

THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE is described by the (character) "Man in the Chair" (who narrates this 1928 musical) as full of "mix-ups, mayhem and a gay wedding!" Of course, 'Gay wedding' has a different meaning now, but back then it just meant fun. And that's what this show is-fun".

The audience joins the Man in the Chair in his apartment as he explains his love of musical theatre. As he plays the soundtrack record,("yes, record") we are transported through scene after scene of this homage to the Ziegfeld Follies, "No,No,Nannette", "The Boyfriend", and the 1920's Busby Berkley extravaganzas.....and the show,"The Drowsey Chaperone", comes to life in his

apartment.

The Man in the Chair describes the experience thusly, " Everything always works out in musicals, In the real world, nothing ever works out and the only people who burst into song are the hopelessly deranged!" ( No wonder the "Man" and the audience fall in love with the show!)

Critics agree and find that the plot involves ALL the elements of fun; mistaken identities, dream sequences, spit takes, a deus ex machina, an unflappable English butler, an absent-minded dowager, a Broadway Impresario and his Follies production, comic gangsters, a ditsy chorine, a harried best man, and the ingénue's tipsy chaperone ( who is not above upstaging the occasional co-star). These roles are aptly handled by eighteen versatile actors: David Boase embraces the "Man in the Chair" and Debbie Maneke (as THE Drowsey Chaperone)relishes the chance to live it/ ham it up a bit, while Cole Gutmann, Jean Heil, Christian Hendricks, Eddie Hitchcock, Matt Kuehn, Nathan Molina, Alison Neace, Shawn Neace, Audra Ray, Roger Speidel and Katie Wiese take on leading and featured roles. Ensemble actors and dancers include Andrew Costello, Jenni Fischer, Julia Frazier, Andrea Kimberling and John Kuehn.

Interviews and photo opportunities about the show can be obtained by calling Diana Enloe at 618-463-0391.

The 80th Season is supported by The Simmons Law Firm and Season Tickets for the grand 80th Season will remain on sale during the run of THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE. Season Tickets are just $80 for the Season Productions and Season Tickets holders can purchase advance tickets for the special Holiday Musical, A CHRISTMAS PUDDING" for just $10. Season Ticket holders are automatically entered into a raffle of $80 Cash to be given away during the run of each production and Patrons are automatically invited to attend the "Music of the Night" Party on November 16th. More information about all the upcoming programs (and group discounts) at Alton Little Theater can be found on the theater's website or be calling the office at 618-462-3205.

