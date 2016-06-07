Debbie Maneke and Kevin Frakes appeared in the showcase commemoration program this past Sunday.

ALTON - Alton Little Theater performers Kevin Frakes and Debbie Maneke appeared in a Showcase Commemoration program on June 5th, dedicating the former Alton High School Auditorium as the Cliff Davenport Theater.

The High School program holds the Illinois State Record for having produced fifty-four consecutive years of Musical productions and also holds the honor of having Thespians Troupe 126 being the oldest High School Thespian Troupe in the State.

