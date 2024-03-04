EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE midfielder/defenseman Alsadiq Hasan (St. Louis) has signed with South Georgia Tormenta FC of USL League One, as announced by the organization on Saturday.

"I am thrilled for Sadiq," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "This year, Sadiq captained our team with unbelievable leadership, both on and off the field, which was a big reason he was named the 2023 Jack Blake Award Winner. His personality is infectious, and his work ethic is second to none. There was never a doubt in my mind that is Sadiq got himself in the right environment, he could earn himself a contract. Tormenta is a great landing spot for him.

A Second Team All-OVC selection, Hasan helped captain SIUE men's soccer to its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance after the Cougars claimed both the OVC regular season and tournament championships. He started all 20 games for the Cougars, scoring five goals on 28 total shots, two of which were game-winning goals. He totaled 1,364 minutes on the pitch during the 2022-23 campaign, as SIUE concluded season 16-1-3.

Hasan was named the 24th recipient of the Jack Blake Award, given annually to the student-athlete who most embodies the qualities that defined SIUE Hall of Famer Jack Blake.

In two seasons with the Cougars, Hasan accumulated 2,333 minutes on the field in 32 games played while making 27 starts.

Founded in 2015, South Georgia Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

"From the start, it was evident that Tormenta had a clear vision and specific role in mind for him, aligning well with many of Sadiq's strengths," added Wassermann. "This is great for the program, but above all, we are thrilled that Sadiq has earned this opportunity. We wish him and the club nothing but the best."

