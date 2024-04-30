EDWARDSVILLE - The Delta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority recently contributed diapers, training pants and diaper wipes to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Head Start/Early Head Start (HS/EHS) program.

The chapter members are alumnae of East St. Louis. The sorority sisters gave 13 cases of diapers, eight cases of training pants and two cases of diaper wipes.

“The HS/EHS program utilizes grant funds to purchase diapers, training pants and diaper wipes to care for children while they are in our care at the centers,” said Denise Brown, RDN, LDN, health services program coordinator. “This donation will allow the program to distribute diapers to our families for use in the home.”

The diapers and other donations will be distributed from each SIUE HS/EHS center to families with children enrolled who may need the additional support, according to Brown.

The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Program serves more than 860 families and children birth through age five, including children with special needs, throughout St. Clair County. The program also provides services to expectant mothers. The program is housed in nine early childhood centers, seven managed directly by SIUE staff and two collaborations. The program includes a rigorous school readiness program and provides comprehensive services, such as health/ dental screenings and family engagement and support activities.

