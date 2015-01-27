Alora Mozell Bean
January 27, 2015 3:14 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Alora Mozell Bean
Mother: Lauren Bean
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birthdate: 12/22/2014
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 12:48 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Alyssa Kristin (13) & Andrew Ramon (12)
Grandparents: Mardell and Dan Witcher of Alton and Teresa Pruitt of Elsa
Great Grandparents: Marjorie Fischer of Alton, Ruth Bean of Petaluma, California
More like this: