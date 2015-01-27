Name: Alora Mozell Bean

Mother: Lauren Bean

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

Birthdate: 12/22/2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 12:48 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Alyssa Kristin (13) & Andrew Ramon (12)

Grandparents: Mardell and Dan Witcher of Alton and Teresa Pruitt of Elsa

Great Grandparents: Marjorie Fischer of Alton, Ruth Bean of Petaluma, California

More like this:

Jun 14, 2023 - New Alton Starbucks Takes Shape

Aug 25, 2023 - Javapalooza Kicks Off Sept. 1 In Southwest Illinois

 