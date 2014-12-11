Alton Little Theater's newest Season Director, Jean Heil will be reviving a hit comedy just in time to shake away the winter blahs!

Jean has been a popular comedic actress with ALT audiences and decided to expand the scope of her roles at ALT. Jean will serve as President of the organization for the 82nd Season and she will direct the January comedy and then turn right around and co-direct the March musical SHENANDOAH for the Community Theater.

ALONE TOGETHER was first staged under the direction of Birdine Groshong back in 1987 but Jean thought the timeless themes of the show will still resonate with todays' audience. The Comedy delighted audiences on Broadway with Janis Paige and Kevin McCarthy playing a middle aged couple whose children have finally left the nest.

They are alone together, but not for long.

All three sons come charging back home after experiencing some hard knocks in the real world, and Mom and Dad have quite a time pushing them out. The classic parent dilemma of loving your kids - but wanting them to become autonomous adults still seems to be a theme for today's families.

Claudia Herndon and Randy Hoven will take on the roles of parents in ALT's production; sons and girlfriend are played by Nicholas Trapp, Patrick Conway, Brant McCance and Kiersten Connolly.

The production will run for eight performances, opening on January 15th and running through January 25th.

Evening performances are at 7:30 Thursday - Saturday and Sunday Matinees are at 2pm. Adults Tickets are $17 and prices for patrons under 18 are just $10.

Tickets are available on-line at altonlittletheater.org and ticket information is also available by calling (6185) 462-6562. Interviews with the director can be arranged by contacting Jean Heil: jeanheil.heil@gmail.com.

