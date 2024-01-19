ALTON/ST. LOUIS, MO. - For those who enjoyed the movie “Groundhog Day” starring actor Bill Murray, the weather conditions around the Alton/St. Louis region for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, will be very replicative.

Meteorologist Alex Elmore with the National Weather Service in St. Louis said today temps will be bitterly cold and almost be absolutely the same on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. He said the National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 19, 2024, to noon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Forecaster Elmore said right now the region is experiencing a second round of bitterly cold temperatures.

"As of about 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, the temps stand about 16 degrees Fahrenheit," he said. "The wind chills are right around zero degrees and it will drop down to values in the negative 10 to 15 wind chill range. On Saturday, Jan. 20, we will repeat what we experienced today and overnight and again will fall to a minus 10-15-degree Fahrenheit overnight wind chill."

Elmore encourages anyone who goes outside around the region on Friday or Saturday to dress appropriately in layers and not be outside for any long period.

"It is very dangerous to be outside for any length of time," he said. "It is easy to develop hypothermia or frostbite in these types of conditions. It will be almost the same during the day and evening on Saturday as it is on Friday."

On Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, it is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 28 degrees in the region and a low of 2 degrees Sunday night.

More about possible sleet issues in the commute on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in a separate story to come in an interview with Elmore in Sunday's Jan. 21, 2024, Riverbender.com edition.

Note: Thank you for the icy video above the Mississippi River in Alton and related photos from 618 Drone Service.

