GLEN CARBON - Tyler Guthrie capped a brilliant track and cross country career at Father McGivney Catholic at the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Meet with a ninth-place finish in the 3,200 meters in 9:59.67.

Tyler Guthrie

"I was really happy with my performance and that my parents and grandparents were here to watch," he said.

Guthrie is the first all-state boys' track runner for Father McGivney Catholic.

The recent McGivney graduate is an exceptional student and just an outstanding person, his coaches said.

"He has done a great job since he started as a freshman," said McGivney boys track and field coach Russ Hart. "He has always worked hard, and it really paid off for other kids to see what dedication you have to bring to be that good."

Coach Hart said Guthrie is just an outstanding overall athlete. He has gone 19-3 in the long jump and high jumped 5-8. He was also a shooting guard for the Griffins' boys basketball squad.

Guthrie plans to continue his cross country/track career at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

