All-star grandstand line-up finalized for 2016 Illinois State Fair
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY at 10am via Ticketmaster
Springfield – Each year the Illinois State Fair aims to bring in various musical genres in the hopes of attracting music-loving fairgoers of all generations. This year, organizers of the Illinois State Fair are bringing active and classic rock to the Grandstand stage.
The headlining act on Thursday, August 18th will be the Grammy nominated Danish metal band, Volbeat. The band recently announced its sixth album, Seal the Deal and Let’s Boogie, will be released in June 2016. Over the years, the group has been praised for its live performances with rave reviews. In the past, the group has opened for groups such as Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer.
Opening for Volbeat will be Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard. Killswitch Engage was formed from disbanded members of Overcast and Aftershock. The Grammy nominated music group is best known for songs, “The End of Heartache,” “My Curse,” and “The Fire Burns.” The group released its most recent album in March 2016.
In response to recent positive feedback regarding the availability of the Country Concert Blowout package, fair organizers have put together two *additional* discount ticket packages just ahead of the Saturday ticket on-sale. There will only be 500 tickets available for each package, and this special offer ends July 31st.
|Country Concert Blowout: $114
Jake Owen
Dierks Bentley
Cole Swindell
Little Big Town
|Rock-On Extravaganza: $120
Pat Benatar/Melissa Etheridge
KISS
Volbeat
ZZ Top/Gregg Allman
Summer Concert Blockbuster: $269
Pat Benatar/Melissa Etheridge
Meghan Trainor
Jake Owen
New Odyssey
Dierks Bentley
KISS
Volbeat
Cole Swindell
Little Big Town
ZZ Top/Gregg Allman
These discount ticket packages are only available for purchase by phone or in person at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds.
Illinois State Fair Ticket Hours:
|May 23 – 31:
|Illinois State Fair office (Emmerson Building)
In Person: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 3:00pm
By Phone: (217) 782-1979
|Beginning June 1:
|Grandstand Box Office
Monday – Friday
8:00am – 5:00pm
Ticket prices for each of the shows at the 2016 Illinois State Fair are listed below:
Friday, August 12: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge
Tier 3 – $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Track - $30 / VIP - $42
Saturday, August 13: Meghan Trainor / Hailee Steinfeld / Common Kings
Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $50
Sunday, August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion
Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37
Monday, August 15: New Odyssey
General Admission - $5
Tuesday, August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard
Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64
Wednesday, August 17: KISS / The Dead Daisies
Tier 3 - $49 / Tier 2 - $54 / Tier 1 - $59 / Track - $59 / VIP - $74
Thursday, August 18: Volbeat / Killswitch Engage / Black Wizard
Tier 3 - $10 / Tier 2 - $14 / Tier 1 - $18 / Track - $18 / VIP - $25
Friday, August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston
Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40
Saturday, August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail
Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49
Sunday, August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54
All tickets go on sale Saturday, May 21st at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Stay connected so you don’t miss out on any of the big announcements for the 2016 Illinois State Fair:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ILStateFair
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ILStateFair
Instagram: @myILstatefair
Website: www.illinois.gov/statefair
More like this: