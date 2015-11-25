Allison’s Hope Foundation, recently presented a $10,000 check to the Anderson Hospital Foundation.

In September, Allison’s HOPE hosted their annual golf outing at Sunset Hills Country Club.  Chairman Scott Wetzel and co-chair Justin Huneke were very excited with the turnout for this year’s event.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The organization continues to be humbled with the generosity of the community,” said Wetzel. Just one of the major events the foundation hosts annually, this particular outing is positioned specifically to support the local community and the goal of research and prevention of breast cancer.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the money raised, members of Allison’s HOPE presented a $10,000 check to the Anderson Hospital Foundation on Wednesday Nov. 18.  The donation will benefit the Friends of Hope Breast Diagnostic Center to help support the mission and vision of the Center, as well as, assist those unable to afford a screening mammogram. The Center was named in memory of Allison Cassens, the inspiration for Allison’s HOPE, and is located within the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center.

Allison’s HOPE is also excited to announce they will be sponsoring the holiday classic movie Elf, starring Will Farrell, at the Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville on Dec. 22. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the box office one hour before show time.

Learn more about Allison’s HOPE by visiting their website at www.AllisonsHOPE.com

More like this:

Dec 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Fraternal Order Of Police, Lodge 244, Marks 14th Year With 'Christmas With A Cop' Program

Dec 19, 2023 - "Christmas With A Cop" Once Again Shows Edwardsville Officers Devotion To Community

2 days ago - Kellsie's Hope Foundation Hosts Final Bad to the Bone Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research

Yesterday - Revity Credit Union kicked off their 2024 Jeans Program

Jan 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Art Fair Takes Applications For 10th Annual Fair In September 2024

 