In September, Allison’s HOPE hosted their annual golf outing at Sunset Hills Country Club. Chairman Scott Wetzel and co-chair Justin Huneke were very excited with the turnout for this year’s event.

“The organization continues to be humbled with the generosity of the community,” said Wetzel. Just one of the major events the foundation hosts annually, this particular outing is positioned specifically to support the local community and the goal of research and prevention of breast cancer.

With the money raised, members of Allison’s HOPE presented a $10,000 check to the Anderson Hospital Foundation on Wednesday Nov. 18. The donation will benefit the Friends of Hope Breast Diagnostic Center to help support the mission and vision of the Center, as well as, assist those unable to afford a screening mammogram. The Center was named in memory of Allison Cassens, the inspiration for Allison’s HOPE, and is located within the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center.

Allison’s HOPE is also excited to announce they will be sponsoring the holiday classic movie Elf, starring Will Farrell, at the Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville on Dec. 22. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the box office one hour before show time.

Learn more about Allison’s HOPE by visiting their website at www.AllisonsHOPE.com

