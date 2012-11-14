As a reminder, yard waste services provided by the municipal contract between Allied Waste and the City of Alton ends for the season on November 30th.   Yard waste service will resume Monday, April 1st, 2013.   Allied will pickup up Christmas trees after the holiday if they are cut in 4-ft. sections or less.  If you have any questions, please contact Allied Waste customer service at 618-656-6883.  

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Jun 6, 2023 - World War II POW Survivor Robert Ryan Reflects On 75th Anniversary Of D-Day

Aug 3, 2023 - Village Of Godfrey Yard Waste Drop-Off Plans Announced

Sep 12, 2023 - New Chicken Brand in Local Targets Invites Consumers to "Do Good" for the Planet

Jul 17, 2023 - Durbin Provides NATO Summit Update At The Ukrainian Culture Center

Sep 22, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Senate Help Committee Markup Of Package To Bolster Health Workforce

Related Video:

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of New Customer Service Center for Robert Sanders Waste Systems

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.