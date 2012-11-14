Allied Waste Reminds Residents of Yard Waste Service Ending November 30, 2012 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. As a reminder, yard waste services provided by the municipal contract between Allied Waste and the City of Alton ends for the season on November 30th. Yard waste service will resume Monday, April 1st, 2013. Allied will pickup up Christmas trees after the holiday if they are cut in 4-ft. sections or less. If you have any questions, please contact Allied Waste customer service at 618-656-6883. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip