Allied Waste Reminds Residents of Yard Waste Service Ending November 30, 2012
November 14, 2012 12:00 PM
As a reminder, yard waste services provided by the municipal contract between Allied Waste and the City of Alton ends for the season on November 30th. Yard waste service will resume Monday, April 1st, 2013. Allied will pickup up Christmas trees after the holiday if they are cut in 4-ft. sections or less. If you have any questions, please contact Allied Waste customer service at 618-656-6883.
