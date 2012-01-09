Allied Waste Encourages Proper Disposal of Electronic Waste Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Drop off options available for Alton area Edwardsville, IL January 9, 2012: Electronic waste is banned from landfills effective January 1, 2012. The following items can no longer be discarded with your trash or placed in dumpsters: televisions, computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, fax machines, VCR’s, portable digital music players, digital video disc players, video game consoles, small scale servers, scanners, electronic mice, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, digital video disc recorders. Article continues after sponsor message The following offer electronic waste drop off sites for area residents: WITS offers a monthly service in the lot next to the Bank of Edwardsville at 4415 Martin Luther King Drive in Alton. Simply take your E-waste to this location the first Friday of each month, February thru November, from noon to 6 p.m. WITS can be reached at 314-382-6340. SomTech E-cycling, located at 415 Ridge Street in Alton, can accept E-waste at their location Monday thru Friday, or a pickup can be scheduled. Contact SomTech at 433-9359 for more information. For more information on this new law, go to www.epa.state.il.us or call Allied Waste customer service department at 618-656-6883. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip