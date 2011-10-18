ALTON, Ill. - October 14, 2011- The Alton City Council on Wednesday approved its contract with Allied Waste Services, a Republic Services Company (NYSE:RSG), for trash pickup, recycling and yard waste removal for 10 more years. The contract also provides for Allied to expand its services to Alton by introducing recycling and automating waste and recycling collection.

Allied is in the ninth year of a 10-year contract with Alton. The 9-year contract extension, which begins at the end of 2012, means that Allied will be providing waste and recycling services for Alton for 10 more years.

Two carts will be provided to each home, one for trash and one for recycling. Trash carts will have blue lids and recycling carts will have green lids. Also bulk item pickup will be scheduled and paid for by the individual resident.

Alton pays about $2 million annually in refuse services for its residents, which includes about 11,400 homes. Residents now pay $16.88 per month for the service. Trash rates to the residents will not increase until 2015.

