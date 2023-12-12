ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School girls basketball team is young. Part of that young core is sophomore Allie Weiner.

The team's leading scorer had a big game Monday night against the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Silver Stallions.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Allie went off to finish the game with 23 points, a career high.

For her effort Allie Weiner is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

The Explorers went on to beat Christ Our Rock 37-25 and move to 3-2 in the Gateway Metro Conference.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime before Allie had something to say about it. She scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

"She turned it on," Marquette head coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. "We have to have her score. She's a scorer and that's her big job. If she doesn't score, we kind of struggle. She had a great night and I'm happy for her."

Along with her 23 points she had six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks Monday night.

She had never scored more than 20 points in a game before, having put up 17 points on three occasions, twice this year and once last year as a freshman.

As a freshman she was a vital part of the team, finishing the year with 219 points, which was second on the team to Haley Rodgers who now plays for Lewis and Clark.

Through nine games this season, she's already at 116 points, averaging 12.9 points per game.

More like this: