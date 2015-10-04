EDWARDSVILLE – Former Edwardsville High School runner Allie Sweatt ran the best time of her career on the 6K Southern Illinois University Edwardsville course on Saturday, finishing in 20th place with a time of 23:27.8 in the John Flamer Invite.

The SIUE women placed third in a seven-team field. Washington University was first with 30 followed by DePaul with 32 and SIUE with 82.

SIUE men's cross country team won the 2015 SIUE John Flamer Invite Saturday edging Washington University 30-35.

"Erin Kennedy continues to cut down her time, running a personal best by 1:07. Haley Miller had a 29-second PR and Allie Sweatt ran a 56-second PR," noted Brown.

The SIUE women competed in their first 6K event of the season. Brown noted three runners who turned in career bests.

Kennedy was the team's top finisher in ninth at 22:44.0. Miller was next at 17th (23:14.6), followed by Sweatt in 20th (23:27.8), Jess Clarke in 24th (23:36.1) and Conradette King in 28th (23:43.6).

"The women did a nice job of working together and putting themselves into position," said Brown. "We have a lot of positives to take away from today."

SIUE distance Coach Kayla Brown was pleased with the day's events.

"Thank you to all of the fans and support at the meet today," she said. "We really appreciate all that you do for us."

Keith Meyer led the Cougars in the men’s race with a second-place individual finish, running the 8K course in 24 minutes, 58.7 seconds. That's the eighth fastest time in school history. Meyer now accounts for three of the top eight 8K times in school history.

"The men finished first place as a team with 30 points," said Brown. "Our first five guys were all in the top 10. They did a great job of attacking the middle miles of the race and closing gaps."

Following SIUE and Washington University in the team standings were Saint Joseph's and DePaul which tied for third with 93.

Joining Meyer in the top 10 were Ben Scamihorn (5th/25:25.7), Scott Woodard (6th/26:26.5), Clint Kliem (8th/25:38.6) and Nick Moore (9th/25:47.9)

"Ben Scamihorn had another PR bettering his time by four seconds," said Brown. "I am really proud of how the guys raced as a team. We will continue to close the gaps."

