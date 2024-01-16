JERSEYVILLE - Malik Allen scored a career-high 24 points as one of four Edwardsville players to score in double figures as the Tigers hit 17 threes, going on to an 80-49 win over the host Panthers in both teams' opening game in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Monday night at Havens Gym in Jerseyville.

Jersey jumped out to a tremendous start, with a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, but after that, Edwardsville dominated the contest.

The Tigers shot exceptionally well in the game, where Allen sank six threes, and Miccah Butler connected on five threes as the Tigers went on to the win.

"We shot the ball well tonight, and did a good job of executing on offense," said Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas. "We got off to a bit of a slow start, but A.J. (Tillman) did a good job of settling us down, and Malik made a couple of things happen on defense that led to some offense. We had a 19-0 run in the second, and we made shots, but that had a lot to do with us locking in on defense and getting some transition baskets."

Everyone in the Tiger lineup played very well, and contributed to the win.

"Malik, Miccah and Bryce (Pryor) all shot the ball well," Battas said, "and Herb (Martin), Kris (Crosby), and A.J. each made a three as well. I thought we assisted well, and if you have numerous guys making them, and the ball isn't sticking on offense, you are hard to guard. We are happy that we won, and look forward to playing Cahokia tomorrow night."

Edwardsville took charge in the second period, leading at halftime 35-21 and after three quarters 57-38, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth quarter 23-11.

To go along with Allen's 24-point performance, the Tigers saw Butler score 17 points, both Tillman and Pryor had 11 points each, Martin hit for nine points, Crosby scored six points, and Iose Epenesa had two points.

Hunter Herkert led the Panthers with 12 points, while both Francis Vogel and Jaxon Brunaugh both hit for 10 points each, John Paul Vogel scored eight points, Abe Kribs had five points, and Aiden Taylor connected for four points.

Jersey is now 8-13, and is scheduled to play the Comanches on Wednesday in the tournament, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers go to 13-7, and are scheduled to play Cahokia Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

In the first game of the tournament, Alton defeated Jacksonville 56-44. The Redbirds are now 13-7, while the Crimsons slip to 10-10. The second game, also scheduled for Tuesday, pits Alton against Granite City, with the tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.

