ROXANA - Kennedi Robien had four hits and drove home two runs, while Ridley Allen hit a two-run homer, her first of the year, as Roxana's softball team pounded out 14 hits and scored 10 runs in the opening three innings in going on to a 14-7 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic Wednesday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

It was the Shells' second win in as many games, as ace pitcher Calista Stahlhut fanned eight while inside the circle to help Roxana go on to the win.

The Shells jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, before the Hawks fought back with two runs in the top of the second, but Roxana scored three more runs in the home half to go up 8-2.

Gibault countered in their half of the third with three runs to make it 8-5 while the Shells got two of the runs back in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-5. The Hawks scored a single run in the fourth, but Roxana came up with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth, while Gibault plated single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to make the final 14-7 score.

Roxana head girls softball coach Wade Stahlhut said he was excited to start the season off with two wins. The Shells defeated Collinsville in their first game of the season.

"We won the Collinsville game 4-2 and it was a close one," Stahlhut said. "Then we had a good home opener against Waterloo Gibault. Our bats were on fire. There were a lot of hard-hit balls against Waterloo Gibault. [Jennifer] Brown started the game and Calista [Stahlhut] did a good job finishing up on the mound. Five of our girls had multi-hit games against Gibault. We focused a lot in pre-season on line drives and it paid off today."

To go along with Robien's four hits and two RBIs at the plate, the Shells had Macey Craig come up with three hits and three RBIs, Stahlhut helped herself with three hits, Allen's two-run homer was her only hit and RBIs, Lilli Ray also had a hit and two RBIs, both Jennifer Brown and Raegan Martin each had a hit and RBI, and Madison John drove in a pair of runs.

Stahlhut gave up an unearned run without a hit, fanning eight in the circle, in 3 2/3 innings, while Brown tossed the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, three earned, on seven hits, while striking out six.

Gibault opens its season at 0-1, while the Shells are now 2-0, and play at Mascoutah on Saturday morning in a 10 a.m. start, then return home for a pair of games, Monday against Staunton, and next Wednesday against Civic Memorial, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

