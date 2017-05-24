EDWARDSVILLE - Big keys for Edwardville's boys volleyball team all season has been the net play of seniors Nick Allen and Jack Grimm.

The two came alive in the first and second games against Granite City with some strong spikes that helped drive home a 25-14, 25-7 victory Tuesday night in the IHSA regional semifinals.

Grimm had seven kills, while Allen had six kills. Throughout the season, the two have been leaders at kills and blocks.

"We just figured out how to play well together at the end," Allen said. "I think we came out with a little too much energy. Our hitting has always been a good thing and how we control our matches. We started swinging to better spots and tried to make good shots and worked out at end."

Allen said the experience of the team is paying off this year with several seniors.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have more experience playing with each other. We've all played together for four years and that really helps," he said. "We don't want to play our last match and feel down on one another. To make it to state is our biggest goal."

Grimm said a couple good swings on Tuesday put the Tigers in the right mindset for the contest.

"The whole team stopped making so many errors and helped our confidence a little bit," he said. "Once those good swings got in we drove it with our serves and our passing got better. Everything just started coming around.

"We are a big momentum team. When things start going our way we play high-energy volleyball and nothing can beat us."

Grimm said he and the other seniors want to play as hard as they can to the final moments of their high school careers.

"We can't over think things," he said. "We all love the game and love to win. We just have to keep that in mind and we are going to do well in the post-season tournament."

More like this: