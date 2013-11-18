A recent national study of U.S. travelers conducted by Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) and partner Heart & Mind Strategies confirms that low-cost and value are the most important considerations for consumers shopping for vacation travel.

Travelers Choose Airlines Based on Low Fares and Value for Money Participants across the study revealed that their top priorities for selecting an airline centered on low fares and getting the most value for their money. Additionally, with lowest fare serving as the most important factor for selecting an airline, nine out of ten travelers indicated a willingness to drive a little farther to alternative airports to achieve significant savings of higher cost carriers.

Travelers Value Transparent Pricing and the Ability to Choose Leisure travelers across the study identified that they are willing to forego frills for lower airfares. Travelers expressed the importance of transparency and knowing what is included in the base fare. Respondents also indicated a desire to give up amenities often included in higher fares in favor of increased choice and flexibility in building their own experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This research just confirms that Allegiant is providing leisure travelers with the product they want most: a low airfare and a great value for the money. That's why when we enter new markets we consistently accomplish two things: we bring down the cost of vacation while simultaneously getting more people to fly," said Rich Winiarski, Allegiant Travel Company Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to be the hometown airline of 100 communities across the U.S. and are working hard to bring even more value to more travelers every day."

"It is not surprising to see that low fares and good value matter when selecting an airline for leisure travel. What is surprising is when we ask consumers to pick what matters most, how much emphasis is placed on these two interrelated areas," said Ben Custer, Research Director at Heart+Mind Strategies. "That is not to say other areas don't matter; they do. It's just that when it comes to airfare, the cost of the ticket is often the bottom line and when a carrier like Allegiant can offer substantially lower fares, it gives them a real advantage, especially when serving smaller markets."

Allegiant differs in many ways from other U.S. airlines. The company focuses on low-cost, nonstop leisure travel, providing customers with low base fares and great value. Allegiant's innovative business model has allowed it to grow from one plane and one route just over a decade ago, to offering access to low-cost, nonstop travel to 14 vacation destinations in 100 communities nationwide, more than any other domestic low-cost carrier. Allegiant also offers discounts on vacation packages, including hotels, rental cars and attraction tickets, through its website, allegiant.com.





Click Here to View Methodology & Data Appendix

More like this: