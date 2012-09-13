COMPANY TO GIVE RESIDENTS A CHANCE TO WIN ROUNDTRIP AIRFARE FOR TWO OR FREE FLIGHTS FOR FOUR YEARS

WHAT: The Allegiant Vote for Vacation campaign bus is coming to Belleville.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: 26 & 28 East Main Street Belleville, IL

BELLEVILLE, Ill. September 12, 2012 - Allegiant is asking residents of Belleville and the surrounding communities to Vote for Vacation this campaign season. The "Vote for Vacation" tour bus will make a campaign stop in downtown Belleville on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012, at 26 & 28 East Main Street. Allegiant, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and WARH-FM (106.5 The Arch) will host a live radio remote with games, prizes and a chance to win two roundtrip tickets to one of Allegiant's world-class vacation destinations. In addition, Allegiant will give the first 100 people who attend the event a special tax break - a coupon for $21.60, the amount of federal taxes for roundtrip airfare - for use on a future vacation package with Allegiant.

Allegiant invites all St. Louis-area residents to come to the polls to cast their vote for their favorite type of vacation in Orlando, Fla., a destination Allegiant will be offering direct flights to twice weekly from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport beginning November 7th. One lucky voter at the Belleville event will win two roundtrip tickets to Orlando. In addition, nationwide, Allegiant will give one grand prize: free flights on Allegiant for four years. Residents who are unable to attend the events may fill out an absentee ballot at www.vote4vacation.com through September 28th at 11 p.m. CST.

Disclaimer: To register, please arrive at 26 & 28 East Main Street, between 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM. Registration closes at 6:30 PM sharp, and a winner will be announced. There is a limit of one registration per person, people must be present and 21 years of age or older to win. Additional rules and restrictions apply.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal.(r)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company(r) (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world- class leisure destinations. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline, and offers other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets through its website, allegiant.com. The company was ranked ninth in the 2011 Forbes' Best Small Companies list. Allegiant was also recently named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" for the second consecutive year.

