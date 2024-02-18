MASCOUTAH — MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) today announced that Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is adding new, nonstop service between the Mascoutah, Ill.-based airport and McGhee Tyson Airport in Acola, Tenn. (TYS), providing individuals with direct access to Knoxville and the Great Smoky Mountains. Beginning June 13, flights between the two airports will be offered twice weekly – on Sundays and Thursdays. The new route marks the only nonstop service currently available between St. Louis and Knoxville.

“Knoxville is a terrific complement to the other existing low-cost flights offered by Allegiant out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, and we’re confident passengers will appreciate the added choice as much as they appreciate the hassle-free experience of flying from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

Article continues after sponsor message

The new route between BLV and TYS will be the 11th nonstop destination currently available via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and the first destination in Tennessee offered by Allegiant from the St. Louis region. Other nonstop destinations currently served by Allegiant out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport include Ft. Lauderdale, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Sanford/Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers and St. Pete/Tampa in Florida, as well as the destinations of Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Savannah, Ga.

“The new service to Knoxville is a great addition to the routes currently available,” said Darren James, director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We know area travelers will enjoy having a friendly, low-cost, convenient option for travel to the city of Knoxville and Great Smoky Mountain National Park.”

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at flyMidAmerica.com or AllegiantAir.com.

More like this: