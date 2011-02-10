This afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Alton High School will have a Lock-Down Drill. This is not because of a threat, but simply a drill to practice the response, should an actual emergency occur. It is required by the State of Illinois that we have at least one of these drills each year. This drill is being conducted with the assistance of the Madison County Sherriff’s Department, through the school liaison officers. We anticipate that this drill will last between 10-20 minutes. This will be the time for the deputies to tour the school to check that things were done in the proper manner. After the drill is completed, there will be a debriefing with the administrators and the deputies to review how things went and what improvements can be made in the future.

It is very important to practice drills of this nature, much like a fire drill, so that the students and staff are more prepared should an actual emergency ever occur.

We thank you for your understanding of this important process.

