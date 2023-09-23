ALTON/GODFREY - The Alton Athletic Association (AAA) invites the Riverbend community to support Alton’s athletics with a free car wash this weekend.

AAA supports student athletes in Alton Community Unit School District #11. Gorilla Express, located at 5507 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, will be providing car washes and encouraging donations to AAA. Student-athletes will be at the car wash to greet customers.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than supporting our young athletes and our young students in our community, and we have a lot of fun doing it,” said AAA President Madeline Eades. “It’s just really a fun community activity, and it’s all for a good cause, and on top of it, hey, you get your car cleaned.”

Free car washes are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Eades thanked Gorilla Express for their generosity and noted her excitement to see the students get involved. She added that AAA has great relationships with the coaches, athletes and parents who make up the district’s athletic program.

“The coaches are great about getting their kids onboard to do things for us, because I think they realize that everything we do is benefiting them directly,” she said. The kids are great. They have fun at these events ... It’s just another thing for them to do to be embraced by the community and for us to be able to support them.”

AAA is also planning a unique kickoff to Alton’s Homecoming week on Oct. 7. Dubbed “The Amazing Race” and modeled after the CBS show of the same name, this event invites students from around the Riverbend area to decipher clues, travel to local spots, and compete in different activities and obstacle courses.

Eades explained this event aims to bring students from different schools together and give them a fun morning. For $10, students can compete in teams of four or five and enjoy several games, a t-shirt, and lunch. The Amazing Race will start at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Looking forward, Eades and other AAA members hope more volunteers and community members will join them. Whether they’re organizing fundraisers like this weekend’s, planning fun events for students, or just showing up to every game to cheer on the Redbirds, AAA plays a big role in the athletic program’s success.

“We really enjoy what we do,” Eades added. “We still have that commitment and that drive to succeed and to make it great for those kids, and that just keeps us moving forward.”

For more information about the Alton Athletic Association and how you can get involved, visit their official website at AltonAthletics.org or stop by Gorilla Express this weekend to support them.

