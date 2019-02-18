GODFREY – Crystal Chan, author of the novel “All That I Can Fix,” will speak about the path to publication, justice activism and writing compassion from 9:30-10:45 a.m., and then again from 12:15-1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Reid Memorial Library.

This event is free and open to the public. Copies of her books, including “Bird,” will be available for purchase at the event, cash or check only. Chan will sign copies after her presentation.

In Chan’s latest novel “All That I Can Fix” – “Ronney is a mixed-race 15-year-old boy living in Makersville, Indiana. He is taking care of the house and his kid sister in the wake of his father’s ongoing depression and attempted suicide and he is livid,” Chan said. “His father had been his hero. The heart of the story is about what happens when a relationship crashes and burns – how do you even begin to pick up the pieces? And all while, there are lions running around eating small children as an exotic zoo outbreak has released scores of panthers, tigers, lions, and the like (including a camel). It’s surreal, quirky (the exotic zoo outbreak really did happen in Zanesville, Ohio in 2011), darkly humorous, and has quite a bit of social critique.”

“This promises to be an exciting and entertaining event,” said Liz Burns, assistant director of Instructional Services in Reid Memorial Library. “Crystal is an energetic presenter and her lecture will be of interest to someone with a general interest in literature, arts or reading, the publishing industry, or anyone who is curious about compassion – both in regards to others and the self – and activism.”

This L&C Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity or contact Burns at lburns@lc.edu.

