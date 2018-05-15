COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that all ramps at the intersection of Illinois Route 15 and Illinois Route 157 in St. Clair County will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00 PM, weather permitting.

A marked detour will be utilized to aid traffic around the closure. This work is required to complete pavement repairs, and all ramps will be reopened to traffic by Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:00 AM.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc., of Lebanon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this:

Oct 5, 2023 - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

Oct 5, 2023 - Old U.S. 50 Closure In Trenton Announced

Nov 15, 2023 - Jerseyville Hollow Avenue Improvements Moving To Phase 2

Oct 20, 2023 - Godfrey Road Set To Be Temporarily Closed Next Week - Detour Map Is Attached

Oct 25, 2023 - State Police To Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Related Video:

Possible Transportation Changes/New Roads Discussed at Alton/Godfrey Connector Meeting

RBGA and EdGlen Chamber of Commerce Cuts Ribbon for CJD E-Cycling

 