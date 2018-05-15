COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that all ramps at the intersection of Illinois Route 15 and Illinois Route 157 in St. Clair County will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00 PM, weather permitting.

A marked detour will be utilized to aid traffic around the closure. This work is required to complete pavement repairs, and all ramps will be reopened to traffic by Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:00 AM.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc., of Lebanon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this:

Related Video: