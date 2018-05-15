All ramps at intersection of Illinois Route 15 and Illinois Route 157 will be closed to traffic starting Friday, May 18
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that all ramps at the intersection of Illinois Route 15 and Illinois Route 157 in St. Clair County will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00 PM, weather permitting.
A marked detour will be utilized to aid traffic around the closure. This work is required to complete pavement repairs, and all ramps will be reopened to traffic by Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:00 AM.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc., of Lebanon, Illinois.
Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.
More like this:
Related Video: