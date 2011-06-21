-- June 21, 2011 --

Bethalto, IL - After 5 years of developing and producing motion pictures and commercials in the Midwest, the multimedia production company All Night Pictures is now looking to expand into product design and creative marketing consultation. The company’s principal partners say it would be ideal to capitalize on their knowledge and resources in order to increase the company’s bottom line. The expansion is set to take place later this summer, but not before the company remodels their business plan.

All Night’s president, Brent Madison, had this to say about the new plan: “Services aren’t the only thing on the chopping block this year. We’ve had to cut costs in order to bring in new clients with the services we already provide, but now we’re also going to expand that range of services. Now we’re looking towards the long term, we have new products that we want to introduce for use in audio/visual production applications by the end of next year. Commercials can only take us so far, we have needed to diversify for quite a while now and we believe these steps will lead to faster annual growth.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to production and services expansion, All Night Pictures’ film division is beefing up their motion picture development. In the coming weeks All Night will begin to release details on new screenplays the company has in development in hopes that the press push will garner them with new development deals, financing and partnerships.

All Night is actively seeking capital investment to fund their new technology based product development.

All Night Pictures is a Midwest based multimedia production Company that produces motion pictures, television commercials and a variety of other media services. For more information about this company visit www.AllNightPictures.com.

More like this: