For the third year in a row, every Madison County school has been awarded full recognition status from the State of Illinois’ Superintendent of Schools.

In Illinois, recognition status indicates that the school meets all requirements and criteria established in the Illinois School Code for grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Dr. Robert A. Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, said the recognition status for county schools is indicative of the region’s commitment to education. “Nothing is more important than providing a quality education to our youth. The fact that every school in Madison County achieved recognition status makes a very positive statement about the commitment of administrators, teachers and school board members in every one of our 13 school districts to provide a quality education for all students in the county.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Daiber, in order for a school to achieve recognition status it must meet benchmarks in more than 30 different areas, including operational requirements, equal opportunities for students, staff certification, education proficiency tests, reading standards, pupil personnel services, curriculum and others.

“In this economy, at a time when funding for education remains difficult, it is challenging for schools to achieve recognition; all you have to do is look at what is happening in many school districts in the greater St. Louis area,” Daiber stated. “I am very proud of the school boards, superintendents, teachers and students in Madison County.”

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan cited the impact of schools on the county’s long-term growth prospects. “As we work to attract new businesses, retain existing businesses and create jobs, it is particularly important that Madison County has a qualified workforce. The excellent work being done by Dr. Daiber, his staff and educators throughout the county ensures students will be qualified to fill any future voids in the workforce. A quality education for our students is essential to the county’s long-term success as well as the students’ personal success,” Dunstan said. “Congratulations, and thanks, are certainly in order.”

More like this: