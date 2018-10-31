EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that a full closure on westbound Interstate 55/64 at the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 2, weather permitting.

Starting Friday, November 2, at 7:00 PM, westbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed at the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis. There will be posted detours for Interstate 55 and Interstate 64. Westbound Interstate 55/64 traffic will not be able to travel west of the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange. The closure is necessary to install a new drainage system under Interstate 55/64.

The Interstate 55 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55.

The Interstate 64 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south to IL 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.

The interstate closure is expected to end by 5:00 AM on Monday, November 5.

The Contractor on this project is Millstone Weber, LLC, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Delays are expected. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and consider alternate forms of transportation during this weekend closure period.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

