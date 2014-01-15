Are you feeling lucky? Try your luck out at the newly renovated Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Thursday, February 20 with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Lunch will be served up at Eat Up! Buffet at your own leisure. This trip is sure to be a winner! The cost is $35 per person and all guests must be a minimum of 21 years old. Fee includes lunch, $5 slot play, gratuities and transportation. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:30am and will return at approximately 4:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, February 7, 2014. Seats are limited, so register early!

For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

