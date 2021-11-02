ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is right around the corner! Tickets are now available to celebrate the merriest days of the year aboard a festive cruise at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

“Come and jingle all the way here at the riverboats, as we have a jolly lineup of cruises for every age,” said Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “The riverboats provide the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and enjoy a delicious meal, take in holiday tunes and so much more.”

Cruise reservations are required and can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or booking online at gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

Friendsgiving Brunch Cruise

Our Friendsgiving Brunch is the place where friends meet to be thankful together. Enjoy Thanksgiving classics ‘with a twist’ served family-style, mimosas, and a bloody mary bar. A professional DJ will provide live music and trivia.

WHEN: Saturdays:

November 20 & Sunday

November 21; 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

COST: $44 per person. Children under age 3 are free.

PJs and Pancakes with Santa Cruise

Set sail on the Mighty Mississippi with the Jolly Man in Red. Come aboard our festively decorated boat, dressed in your favorite and most comfortable PJs, and enjoy a kid-approved breakfast and holiday-themed crafts and games. Includes a souvenir photo with Santa.

WHEN: Saturdays:

November 27 & December 18; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

December 4 & 11; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COST: $39 per person. Children under age 3 are free.

Holiday Blues Cruise

Get out your dancing shoes! From holiday favorites to blues classics, local artists will provide live entertainment on this cruise celebrating a beloved St. Louis tradition. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Thursdays: December 2 and December 16; 7:30 to 10 p.m.

December 2: Skeet Rodgers

December 16: The Lady J. Huston Show

COST: $23 per person. Must be 21 and older.

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Dinner Cruise

Celebrate the holiday season with friends and family on a riverboat decked out in festive lights and décor. Enjoy a DJ spinning a mix of festive classics and today’s hits, a chef-prepared plated dinner featuring holiday favorites, and a cash bar featuring beer, wine and cocktails.

WHEN: Thursday through Saturday, December 2-4 and December 9-11; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

COST: $50/adults; $20/kids 3-12. Children under age 3 are free.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise

Our popular dinner cruise is remixed for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Enjoy live music, a chef-curated, plated dinner featuring filet and crab cakes, a mock countdown to midnight with a champagne toast to 2022.

WHEN: Friday, December 31; 4:30 to 7 p.m.

COST: $65/adults; $25/kids 3-12

New Year’s Eve Party Cruise

Ring in 2022 in style! Enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, party favors and of course, a champagne toast to the New Year. In the spirit of the ritzy Roaring Twenties and the prohibition era, come aboard our floating speakeasy in your best 1920s attire because someone will be crowned Best Dressed of the night.

WHEN: Friday, December 31; 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

COST: $99 per person. Must be 21 and older.

VISITOR REMINDERS

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols: Safety is the top priority at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. For COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats. All guests ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings unless in outdoor areas of the vessel. While indoors, masks are required with the exception of eating, drinking, or taking medications.

Parking and Directions: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

Shop Local: Visit the Riverboat Gift Shop to peruse riverboat and St. Louis-themed gifts, souvenirs and so many more items crafted by local artisans. The gift shop is open during cruise hours.

For More Information: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call 877-982-1410. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

