GRAFTON - The popular Santa's Chocolate Express event will return to Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Registration will take place at the Edward Amburg Museum & Visitor's Center; 950 E Main St. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Visitor's Center.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at The Grove Memorial Park for photo ops from 2-4 p.m. where Jersey State Bank will be offering hot chocolate.

Those who attend can pick up their starter bag of chocolate and other items at the Visitors Center and proceed into town where the shuttle stops and chocolate stops are located. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of (with a limited number of tickets are available so once advance tickets are sold out, tickets may not be available the day of the event).

For tickets visit: www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express

Those who attend the Santa's Chocolate Express are invited into local shops and businesses to sample chocolatey holiday treats and shop the sales for Christmas gifts. There will also be some overnight stays open for tours that day.

Strollers can take in views of the majestic bluffs and the Illinois River as they enjoy the surrounding holiday celebration.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Mary Lillesve said her organization couldn’t be more excited about having Santa’s Chocolate Express back in their city.

“This is a big citywide event for Grafton,” she said. “What I like is how it is designed to get people here and everyone gets homemade chocolate but also they get other special treats that involve chocolates at the different businesses. Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus are also coming again. Families can bring their kids and take pictures with Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus.”

Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, specials, and discounts at Grafton businesses, and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.

