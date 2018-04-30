EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre has a special event set for Friday, Nov. 9, but has a unique way of kicking it off. There will be a“pre-sale” fundraiser for legendary artist Arlo Guthrie starting at 10 a.m Tuesday, May 1, at and ending at 11 a.m. Friday, May 4.

Guthrie is most known for America’s and Thanksgiving’s most enduring folk music saga “Alice’s Restaurant” and other classics.

Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said the pre-sale tickets will have an additional $20 added to them and 100 percent of the additional price will benefit the area's Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics charity is dear to the hearts of Edwardsville Police officers, who have been very active in sales for the charity in recent weeks.

“The Wildey Theatre is proud to have this musical treasure live with a full band for his Alice's Restaurant tour on Nov. 9, 2018,” Canal said. “This show will be two weeks before Thanksgiving. As those familiar with Alice’s Restaurant know, the song and movie narrates the famous incident in Arlo’s life that happened on Thanksgiving many years ago." Reserve seating goes on sale at noon Friday, May 4. Tickets are $89.00 (plus a small handling charge).

Canal said he had a conversation with Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven and he mentioned Special Olympics and said the Edwardsville Police always get well involved in that charity but were a little behind this year on fundraising.

“After he mentioned that, I came out with the idea to do the pre-sale for Arlo Guthrie and make a donation to Special Olympics," Canal said.

Article continues after sponsor message

FOR TICKETS, GO TO wildeytheatre.com or call the Wildey Ticket office at 618-307-1750. The Wildey Ticket office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

OTHER COMING SHOWS:

This Tuesday, May 1 @ 7p.m.

Full Metal Jacket

NOTE: TICKETS ONLY $2.

Tickets only available the day of the show 1 hour before showtime, cash or check only (no credit cards for tickets sales).

- All Seats General Admission -

Upcoming $2 Tuesday Movies

Tuesday, May 8 - THE GRADUATE

Tuesday, May 15 - MRS. DOUBTFIRE

More like this: