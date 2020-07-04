ALHAMBRA - The Alhambra Fireworks is still a go on Saturday night at dusk at Alhambra Park. The fireworks are coordinated by the Alhambra Jaycees and will be at the Alhambra Fire Department and Legion Park.

The Alhambra Fireworks event is scheduled to run from 8 to 10 p.m.

There will be no food or drinks available to purchase. This event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

"Please make sure to practice social distancing," the Alhambra Jacyees said because of the COVID-19 Pandemic to ensure safety.

