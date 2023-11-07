Name: Alfredo D. Biay

Hometown: Manila, Philippines

Branch: United States Navy.

Rank: Second Class Gunersmate

Wars: Operation Desert Shield Storm

Information: "My dad moved with his family from Manila, Philippines, when he was 9 years old. He has been discriminated against, and treated unfairly but that never stopped him from serving our country. He always said he would do it all over again."

Submitters name: Michele Harris

 