Name: Alfredo D. Biay Hometown: Manila, Philippines Branch: United States Navy. Rank: Second Class Gunersmate Wars: Operation Desert Shield Storm Information: "My dad moved with his family from Manila, Philippines, when he was 9 years old. He has been discriminated against, and treated unfairly but that never stopped him from serving our country. He always said he would do it all over again." Submitters name: Michele Harris