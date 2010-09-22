Alfie’s Restaurant is pleased to announce some exciting changes taking place. Due to an overwhelming number of requests, breakfast is back. Alfie’s is now open daily from 6:30 am to 2:00 pm, serving breakfast and lunch. A new menu is introduced that is sure to include many of your traditional favorites, as well as many new salads and a variety of wraps. Full course breakfasts are served all day and available for carry out.

As always, Alfie’s still has plenty of patio seating available. There is a convenient drive-up window to pick up your carryout orders, and a private room available on request for business meetings and social functions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alfie’s continues to feature fine food with excellent service, and we encourage you to come out and try our new menu items. We are located at 201 East Center Drive, next to Alton Square Mall.