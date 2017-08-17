BETHALTO - Alexis Enke, of Bethalto, and daughter of Steve and Julie Enke, has been selected to participate in the upcoming 2018 Miss Illinois USA/TEEN USA Pageant.

The pageant will take place Sept. 1-4 in Bloomington. Enke will be competing as Miss Madison County and will compete in athletic wear, evening gown and personal interviews.

The pageant has two age divisions, and the winners will represent Illinois in the 2018 MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA Pageant. MISS USA goes on to compete in the MISS UNIVERSE pageant. The MISS USA Pageant system stresses good morals, physical fitness, communication skills, social awareness and community involvement.

Enke is a Civic Memorial High School senior, where she has been involved in basketball, cheer, tennis, cross country and soccer. She is a lifeguard/swim instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College. She is an avid animal lover with hopes of attending veterinarian school, and she has recently become a volunteer with the Wildlife Treehouse in Dow.

Enke is being sponsored by Werts Welding & Tank Service, Enke’s Ink DTG Garment Printing and Julie Enke, Broker at Legacy Realty and Auction.

Miss Illinois Teen USA Pageant has opened up a People’s Choice Vote. It’s $1 per vote, with unlimited votes, and all proceeds benefit families of children with Pediatric Cancer. Proceeds will go towrads Warriors for Ross and can be located at www.warriorsforross.com . Enke is listed as Miss Madison County and this is the main fundraiser for the official charity of the Miss Illinois USA Teen pageant.The Teen with the most votes will receive a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals at the Pageant next weekend.

