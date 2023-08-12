JERSEYVILLE - Alexander Funeral Home is closing its doors after decades of serving the Jersey County community following an announcement from Kari Jo and Alyssa Alexander. The sisters have overseen the funeral home’s operations since the passing of their father, Larry Jo Alexander, the former owner of the funeral home and the longest-serving coroner in Jersey County history.

“We, Kari Jo and Alyssa Alexander, are writing to regretfully announce that Alexander Funeral Home is closing its doors,” the sisters wrote on Facebook. “Please know that this decision was not made lightly, there have been countless difficult conversations and many tears that have gone into the decision to close a business that our parents loved and centered their family around. However, our parents’ dream is not for either of us girls and we are looking forward to our next chapter.”

Those who made funeral pre-arrangements with Alexander Funeral Home were notified of the closing two days ago and will have those arrangements transferred to Gent Funeral Home of Alton, which the Alexanders spoke highly of.

“We have worked with Gent Funeral Home for many years and trust them wholeheartedly,” they said. “The decision to pick the correct funeral home holds much weight and we picked the funeral home that our dad chose for both our parents' funerals, knowing how wonderful and respectful they are to all families that enter their funeral home.”

The two said they’ve been asked for alternative funeral home recommendations, and are happy to provide contact information for many funeral homes that they know and trust. They concluded by thanking the Jersey County community for their support over the years:

“The support of the Jersey County community means more to our family than many will ever know. Our father considered himself blessed by every family that came through our doors and he truly remembered each and every family he served. We thank you all again for supporting our family through the past few decades, we will never forget you.”

Alexander Funeral Home was located at 108 N. Liberty St. in Jerseyville. According to the Jersey County Historical Society, the building was built in 1864 and first opened as Gubser Funeral Home in 1917 under Henry J. Gubser. The business and building had been passed down through several generations of the Gubser family when Larry started working at the funeral home in 1985. Larry took ownership of the funeral home in 2000 and renamed the business “Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home,” as it was known for several years before becoming “Alexander Funeral Home” in 2020. The identity and intentions of the building’s next owner - and the next chapter in its history - remain unknown for now.

