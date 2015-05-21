Alex Peck is a Metro-East Lutheran student who stars not only in athletics, but in the classroom as well.

Peck recently signed an athletic scholarship to play baseball at Knox College in Galesburg, which he said is rated in the top 11 in pre-med programs in the nation. His ultimate goal is to become a plastic surgeon.

The Metro-East Lutheran youth couldn’t be happier with his decision to attend Knox College.

“It seemed like a good place to fit in,” he said. “Their pre-med program is a huge plus. The whole scholarship will save me something like $150,000 over four years. My dad said to me all the stuff with baseball will pay off and it did, big.”

“I do a lot of private hitting and I have gone to numerous private hitting instructors,” he said. “I went to a person in Highland who has helped me have a lot more power. All the practice over the years has definitely paid off.”

Peck said he loved his time as a student at Metro-East-Lutheran High School.

“I have played with the players here since fourth grade,” he said. “It will be hard to leave all of them.”

