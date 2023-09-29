Alex Hubbell

JERSEYVILLE - Alex Hubbell has been a senior catalyst at his midfielder position for the Panthers’ boys soccer team this season. For most of the season, Alex has topped the scoring list for Jersey, his coach Scott Burney said.

Overall, Hubbell has been the Panthers' leading goal scorer, but he also brings great leadership skills to the table, Coach Burney added. Hubbell is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

“Alex is a very skilled player and plays with a lot of heart and passion,” Burney said. “He has good speed and an understanding of the game from all of years of playing at a high level at a pretty young age.

“He enjoys helping others on and off the field. Not only is he a strong player on the field, but also a very good student.”

Congrats to Hubbell for his recognition as a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month.

