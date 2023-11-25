ALTON - Alecia McCulley of Marquette Catholic High School was honored as a Student of the Month for November at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Alecia is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School. She is the daughter of proud parent Erica Spencer. Alecia has been part of the Marquette family since her junior year, as she transferred from Mannahouse Christian Academy in Oregon. Alecia has accomplished several academic achievements during her high school career, such as earning High Honor Roll, being elected as Student Council Class Representative, Vice President of National Honor Society, and President of the Spanish Club, and receiving recognition for demonstrating outstanding student leadership. Additionally, Alecia achieved an ACT score of 32, in which she obtained a 36 in Reading on the first and only administration of the exam. Currently, Alecia has a GPA of 4.19 and aspires to graduate with a 4.75.

In addition to her passion for learning, Alecia has participated in various extracurricular activities. Specifically, Alecia participated in Track and Field, Art Club, and Cheer and starred in a school production. Additionally, Alecia expressed her Christian faith as a member of a school worship team and chorus. Recently, Alecia was selected to participate on the Youth Council Advisory Board for Erica Harriss.

Passionate about helping others, Alecia is involved in community service, including organizing donations at a food pantry, scouting and collecting canned food donations, making holiday cards for military families, participating in various community projects, and assisting in the setup of school and church events. Furthermore, Alecia was a member of the National Teen Board for Beyond Differences.

When Alecia has spare time, she enjoys sketching, drawing, and playing the guitar and piano. Alecia plans to attend Washington University-Saint Louis, where she will study pre-law. Her long-term goal is to obtain a Juris Doctor degree with a focus on Civil Rights Law. Alecia will dedicate her career to “ensuring that no victim’s voice will go unheard, and she will continue to search for avenues to empower marginalized people.”

