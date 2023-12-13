Listen to the story

ALTON - Aldi shoppers had a bit of a break on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2023, when a refrigeration leak occurred.

Aldi maintenance personnel was dispatched to the scene and the Alton Fire Department also responded.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said the fire department’s primary role was ventilating the area.

“We were able to ventilate the building while the work was going on to stop the leak,” he said.

Aldi has since reopened for business at the 2822 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton.

More like this: