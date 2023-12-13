ALTON - Aldi shoppers had a bit of a break on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2023, when a refrigeration leak occurred.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Aldi maintenance personnel was dispatched to the scene and the Alton Fire Department also responded.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said the fire department’s primary role was ventilating the area.

“We were able to ventilate the building while the work was going on to stop the leak,” he said.

Aldi has since reopened for business at the 2822 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton.

More like this:

Nov 3, 2023 - Alton, East Alton Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze In 1600 Block Of Walker

6 days ago - Person Charged With Several Arsons In Alton Area After Intense Investigation

Nov 30, 2023 - Captains Crawford And Revelle Mark 30th Anniversaries With Wood River Fire Department

Oct 24, 2023 - Four Departments Respond to House Fire in East Alton

Oct 18, 2023 - Fire Marshal Investigates: Alton Firefighters Battle Blaze On Main Street

 