ALTON - Alton Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown announced another Fourth Ward Monthly Meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, at Today's Beauty Supply On Central Avenue in Alton.

Brown said so far the meetings with her constituents have been very well attended.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Work is being completed and there's much more to get done," she said. "Streets are being fixed, weeds are being cut, there's less littering, crosswalks are being painted, areas of interest are being paroled more often by officers, neighbors are being watchful. Abandoned homes are being dealt with."

Brown said she will continue to have meetings and answer phone calls to hear from her constituents.

"Residents are well informed and they like the different events that have taken place this far," she added.

More like this: