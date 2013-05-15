GODFREY – Alcoa Foundation has partnered with national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful and the College & University Recycling Coalition to provide 75 new recycling bins at Lewis and Clark Community College.



As part of the Alcoa foundation Recycling Bin Grant Program, this year’s variety of recycling bins has enabled Lewis and Clark to get additional recycling infrastructure to divert recyclables from the waste stream. L&C, one of 35 colleges and universities that received a portion of more than 11,500 recycling bins, has spread its new bins throughout the Godfrey campus.

“Lewis and Clark is proud to partner with Alcoa on thisopportunity,” Director of Sustainability Nate Keener said. “Just two weeks ago, students and staff utilized the bins to conduct a waste audit, and moving forward will deploy them in classrooms and other areas in need of increased recycling."

A leader in community college green efforts, L&C created its Sustainability Department in 2008. Since then, Lewis and Clark has come a long way – through its work with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and as a part of the Illinois Green Economy Network – in infusing education with sustainability efforts and promoting green living and working practices throughout the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alcoa Foundation is one of the largest corporate foundations in the U.S., with assets of

approximately $460 million. Founded 60 years ago, Alcoa Foundation has invested more than

$570 million since 1952. In 2012, Alcoa Foundation contributed more than $21 million to

nonprofit organizations throughout the world, building innovative partnerships to improve the

environment and educate tomorrow’s leaders for careers in manufacturing and engineering.

“Alcoa Foundation has been a true leader in advancing recycling nationwide through its support of its bin grant and other programs,” said Matthew M. McKenna, president and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “Its involvement with RecycleMania & the College and University Recycling Coalition’s webinar series has helped to increase recycling on campuses and instill a recycling ethic that college students will carry with them the rest of their lives.”

Keep America Beautiful is the nation’s leading nonprofit that brings people together to build and sustain vibrant communities. With a network of more than 1,200 affiliate and participating organizations including state recycling organizations, we work with millions of volunteers to take action in their communities. Keep America Beautiful offers solutions that create clean, beautiful public places, reduce waste and increase recycling, generate positive impact on local economies and inspire generations of environmental stewards.

For more information on Lewis and Clark’s Sustainability Department or green initiative visit www.lc.edu/green.

More like this: