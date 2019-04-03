EDWARDSVILLE —The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the

Karen Bardelmeier Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship Fund. Awarded annually, this new scholarship is intended for a graduating high school senior from Edwardsville High School, Father McGivney Catholic High School or Metro East Lutheran High School who lives in the District #7 boundaries.

This fund is established by her sisters, Pat Schuetzenhofer and Joan O’Saben, to reflect and honor the career dedication and passion displayed by Karen in her over 40 years in various medical technology fields. She had a consistent desire to help others throughout her life.

Karen deeply enjoyed the training and mentoring aspect of her career, sharing with students, interns and new employees both technical and practical advice on the job.

“In her final days, Karen had suggested different memorial options, but when considering her lengthy medical career, her dedication to quality in the laboratory and her love of teaching younger team members, the scholarship idea seemed to marry all three,” said O’Saben.

Karen was born in Alton and was the eldest child of the late J.M. "Boob" and Doris “Dodie” (Fink) Bardelmeier of Edwardsville, IL. She was raised in

Edwardsville, graduating from EHS in 1969. She was an excellent student and she was detail-oriented and organized in her youth, which

is probably why she opted for science-focused studies in college. She never wavered once she started down that road. “As a high school student, I remember Karen completing extensive science projects and bug collections. She greatly admired her Edwardsville High School biology teacher, Mr. Gayle Day, whom she often mentioned

later in life,” said Schuetzenhofer.

Donations to the Karen Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship Fund at the Edwardsville Community Foundation can be made online at http://www.karenalbrechtfund.com

A celebration of Karen’s life will take place on Saturday, May 4th from 2:30- 5:30 p.m. at The Studio, 60 School Street, Glen Carbon, IL. Family and friends are welcome to stop by.

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities, as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has

distributed more than $6.4 million to charitable causes.

