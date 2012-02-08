Albert-Fritz named 'Woman of the Year' by NAPW Madison-St. Clair Record
Brighton attorney Mary Albert-Fritz has been named a "Woman of the Year" by the National Association of Professional Women.
Albert-Fritz, who specializes in family law and estate planning, has been co-moderator of a Constitution study club in Alton - Earn It, Learn It or Lose It (ELL) - for more than two years.
She also is active in a number of professional organizations including the Bar Association of Metro St Louis, Missouri Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association (past president), Madison County Bar Association, Macoupin County Bar Association and Jersey County Bar Association.
In addition, Albert-Fritz is a lifetime member of Phi Delta Phi, Sigma Phi Omega and American Quarter Horse Association.
She also is a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.
Albert-Fritz has practiced law in Madison County since 1982. She received her Juris Doctorate degree from Washington University School of Law.
