Brighton attorney Mary Albert-Fritz has been named a "Woman of the Year" by the National Association of Professional Women.

Albert-Fritz, who specializes in family law and estate planning, has been co-moderator of a Constitution study club in Alton - Earn It, Learn It or Lose It (ELL) - for more than two years.

Article continues after sponsor message

She also is active in a number of professional organizations including the Bar Association of Metro St Louis, Missouri Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association (past president), Madison County Bar Association, Macoupin County Bar Association and Jersey County Bar Association.

In addition, Albert-Fritz is a lifetime member of Phi Delta Phi, Sigma Phi Omega and American Quarter Horse Association.

She also is a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.

Albert-Fritz has practiced law in Madison County since 1982. She received her Juris Doctorate degree from Washington University School of Law.

More like this: