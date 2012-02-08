Brighton attorney Mary Albert-Fritz has been named a "Woman of the Year" by the National Association of Professional Women.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Albert-Fritz, who specializes in family law and estate planning, has been co-moderator of a Constitution study club in Alton - Earn It, Learn It or Lose It (ELL) - for more than two years.

Article continues after sponsor message

She also is active in a number of professional organizations including the Bar Association of Metro St Louis, Missouri Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association (past president), Madison County Bar Association, Macoupin County Bar Association and Jersey County Bar Association.

In addition, Albert-Fritz is a lifetime member of Phi Delta Phi, Sigma Phi Omega and American Quarter Horse Association.

She also is a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.

Albert-Fritz has practiced law in Madison County since 1982. She received her Juris Doctorate degree from Washington University School of Law.

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Madison County Bar Association Recognized By Illinois State Bar Association With Pro Bono Service Award

Sep 8, 2023 - Coco+Oak Brings Boho Styles and a "Hat Bar" to Downtown Alton

4 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

May 29, 2023 - HeplerBroom, LLC, Attorney John Hanson Installed As Madison County Board Assocation President

Sep 25, 2023 - Man Found Guilty In Jersey County Pornography Case

 