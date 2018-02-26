EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced the winners of the District Spelling Bee Monday.

Nineteen students advanced to the District 7 Spelling Bee. These students were the top spellers out the

A total of 3,300 students began this competition in District 7.

Selin Aktuna, a seventh-grader from Liberty Middle School, earned the championship title.

At the end of the night, Abigail Stacy, a sixth-grader from Liberty Middle School and Jasmyn Story, an eighth-grader from Lincoln Middle School, tied this year as runner-ups.

A full list of students who participated in the District 7 Spelling Bee Competition is below:

Yorm Nutsukpui, Andrew Wang, Eaghan Bester, Thomas Melton, Zinnia Allen, Addison Hohlt, Kennedy Jackson, Ian Mcginness, Owen Hicks, Avarie Schwartz, Kaitlyn Devries, Natalie Becker, Akira Malik, and Carter Rives.

The following students won their building level competition and advanced to the Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling competition, which will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2017, at McKendree University in Lebanon, IL.

Cassens Elementary: Yorm Nutsukpui, fourth-grade

Columbus Elementary: Thomas Melton, fifth-grade

Woodland Elementary: Addison Hohit, fifth-grade

Worden Elementary: Owen Hicks, fifth-grade

Liberty Middle School: Abigail Stacy, sixth-grade

Lincoln Middle School: Jasmyn Story, eighth-grade

